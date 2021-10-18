Ampere Magnus EX electric scooter with 121 km range launched at Rs 68,999

Ampere Electric has launched the new Magnus EX long-range electric scooter in India at Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Pune. As per ARAI, the Ampere Magnus EX offers 121 km of range on a single charge.

By:Updated: Oct 18, 2021 11:13 AM
Ampere Magnus EX

Ampere Electric, the electric two-wheeler brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, has expanded its popular Magnus range with the addition of the new Magnus EX. The Ampere Magnus EX long-range electric scooter has been launched in India at Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Pune. Also, with the additional government incentives in certain states, the overall price of the electric scooter will go further down, making it a more attractive package. The company claims that this family electric scooter offers best-in-class comfort and functionally along with superior performance and a host of innovative features.

The Ampere Magnus EX comes with a 1200-Watts motor, which the company claims is one of the highest motor capacities in the segment. It can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 10 seconds and has a top speed of around 50 kmph. This new electric scooter comes with two riding modes, namely a super saver Eco mode and a peppier Power mode. The Ampere Magnus EX gets a 60V, 38.25Ah detachable lightweight and portable advanced lithium battery that can be easily charged in any 5-amp socket. 

The company claims that the new Ampere Magnus EX long-range electric scooter can be fully charged in around 6-7 hours. Talking about its key features, this electric scooter gets an all-LED headlamp, a large 450 mm of legroom, a wide seat with a large under-seat storage space that even gets a boot light. Some of its advanced features include a keyless entry, vehicle finder, antitheft alarm, etc. The electric scooter comes in three attractive colour shades. They are – Metallic red, Graphite Black and Galactic Grey.

Commenting on the launch, Roy Kurian, COO, Ampere Electric said, “Customers are looking for more affordable ways to travel as petrol prices heavily dent savings of everyday 2W commuters. Magnus EX with its long-distance per charge enables users to do multiple trips and complete their work & life goals easily. Magnus has been the preferred choice of multiple EV prospects across the country owing to its large comfortable space and distinctive ride comfort. In addition, now every smart Indian customer will get superior style, extra power & performance delivering extraordinary savings & smart ride every km of the drive.” 

