Ampere Electric offers big benefits to scooter customers: Up to Rs 5,000 off, extended warranty and more

Ampere Electric is celebrating it’s 12th anniversary. The wholly-owned subsidiary of Greaves Cotton has been offering electric scooters in the Indian market from 2008. To celebrate this occasion, Ampere Electric is offering benefits to its customers. These include cashback offers of up to Rs 5,000 on its electric scooters, extended warranty as well as 1+5 years fender to fender insurance at a lower cost. These offers can be clubbed with the company’s “Kal Ko Bachao” scheme that promises customised EMI options. Ampere Electric believes that this will benefit customers like frontline warriors, small/medium businessmen, senior citizens and traders. The company is also targeting students with their low and high-speed electric scooter offerings. Speaking of which, Ampere currently retails the Reo Elite, Reo LA, V-48 LA, Magnus 60 and Reo Li. These scooters fall in the low-speed category. As for the high-speed ones, there is the Ampere Zeal scooter on offer.

Ampere Electric is going to hike the prices of its scooters from June 15. The aforementioned anniversary offer is valid from May 25 – June 15, 2020. The customised EMI option we spoke before starts from as low as Rs 51/day. Moreover, the extended insurance cover begins from Rs 2,690 onwards. Ampere offers a warranty of three years with the high-speed scooter and two years with the low-speed ones. An extension to a total five-year warranty will cost the customer Rs 2,700 onwards. To avail these benefits, the customer has to login to Ampere’s website and register their details. At the end of this transaction, the customer will get a coupon code. The coupon code has to be produced at the dealership during the time of booking. The dealer will then apply the same on his online sales login system.

Those wanting to buy Ampere scooters can also ask the dealership to provide test rides at home. The vehicles can also be home delivered. They will be sanitised before delivery.

