Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Given that Ampere Electric has so far only introduced scooters, it was prudent to ask them when will we see the elusive electric bike. The answer might not be the one you will like right now.

Image used for representation

Ampere Electric just launched its fresh-new scooter, Magnus Pro, today. The Ampere Magnus Pro is priced at Rs 73,900, ex-showroom and comes with four colour options. While this is the flagship scooter from the electric vehicle maker, the most important question is, “Where is the electric bike?”. Express Drives happened to ask this question to the man behind the operations – Sanjeev P, COO of Ampere Electric. Sanjeev told us that the majority of the chunk of electric two-wheeler buyers prefer a scooter. Hence the focus right now will be on the scooters, since this bracket is increasing and approximately stands at 40 per cent right now. Sanjeev further elaborated that the company is still looking to build their portfolio and steadily increase it. At this juncture though, the company wants to get the best out of their scooters and present them to the buying public.

This in all probability means Ampere Electric might not have started work on a motorcycle yet. This should also allow rivals like Revolt Motors, Okinawa Autotech and Tork Motors to have a headstart. It could also be seen as a silver lining where the company gets to observe these electric bikes and plan on making theirs a bit better. Sanjeev points out that the Ampere Magnus Pro that was launched today, sits on a modified platform that also underpins the Zeal. The company’s engineers took a great deal of effort to understand the customer psyche and built the scooter. The brief from the onset was clear – a spacious, unisex scooter.

While most of the components have been made in-house, few like battery cells have been imported. Sanjeev explains that they have put in India-friendly features like a brake lock, keyless start, regenerative braking that adds 15 per cent to the overall range and more. The battery is IP65-rated and has been through shock tests. Moreover, it is removable and has an easy handle that can be tucked away when not required. Fast charging isn’t dialled in but should a customer want it, Ampere Electric is ready to provide it. At an extra cost, obviously.

