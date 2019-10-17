Amazon to sell e-scooters on e-comm marketplace platform

Ampere Vehicles, a Coimbatore-based electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, on Wednesday announced the availability of its scooters on the Amazon e-commerce marketplace platform. This partnership allows customers across select cities to buy a range of electric scooters at their convenience, in addition to availing festive offers ahead of Diwali. An Amazon India spokesperson said that it is for the first time that the e-tailer is selling scooters on its platform. With the introduction of its e-scooters online, Ampere further strengthens its value proposition to customers for a hassle-free purchase and smart transition to stylish, affordable and clean last-mile mobility across India, said a press release here.

Recent policy measures, along with growing eco-consciousness, have made electric two-wheelers an appealing bet to a new generation of buyers. This strategic alliance with Amazon allows Ampere Vehicles to connect and transact with digitally savvy users, particularly millennials, who are more comfortable meeting their needs through the click of a button. Once the customers purchase Ampere electric two-wheelers on Amazon, a payment confirmation voucher is issued and the customer can pick up the vehicle from respective dealer point. This allows the customers all the convenience of online shopping with the experience of offline dealerships. Ampere electric customers can buy select the models Zeal, V-48 LA, Magnus 60, Reo LA and REO Li in 10 cities from Amazon. This facility will be extended soon to other cities of India.

The electric scooters segment in India, though a smaller part of two-wheeler pie currently, is growing at over 200% according to estimates of the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV). Ampere Electric Vehicles has a significant presence in the the Indian electric two-wheeler industry along with a range of multi-speed, affordable electric scooters.