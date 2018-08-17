Amar Jawan Bike: Made in India 800cc bike with GPS, bluetooth and a reverse gear!

A youth from Madhya Pradesh named Vaibhav Bajpai has engineered a new motorcycle around a Maruti 800 engine. The garage-built motorcycle has been christened the Amar Jawan and comes draped in a camo print wrap in an attempt to honour the Indian Army. The Army has long been an object of fascination for the young man who designed the bikes to take on challenges that one might find in the field of war. The youth, who has watched vehicles being assembled in his home for several years, with his own journey as an engineer of motorcycles started with a broken-down Hero Honda Splendour, which he brought to working condition buying parts from his own pocket money.

Soon after, Bajpai’s attention turned to the Amar Jawan; which cost him for Rs 2.8 lakhs to build. The idea behind the first prototype was to create a motorcycle that has the comfort of Bullet but with more power and is easier to ride. The bike which is 7 foot in length and weighs close to 500 kilos took Vaibhav close to 1 and a half years to build. It gets an array of creature comforts like Bluetooth connectivity, GPS Maps with navigation and even has a reverse gear. The Amar Jawan is powered by a chain drive and can even be hooked up to a pump when needs be, using a very similar system as you would find on a tractor. The bike gets a telescopic front shocker and a mono-shock in the rear with an 18-inch alloy in the rear that weighs 65 kgs. The youth dedicates this build to all those who have been Martyred protecting our borders.

His father Sanjeev said that Vaibhav had always had a great engineering mind, with an interest in motorcycles and cars, that dates back as far as he can remember. In his efforts to finish the motorcycle, the youth had to leave his education for almost 2 years. Although his family supported him considering the amount of dedication by which he was working on the bike.