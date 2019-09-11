Altigreen bags order for 200 units of its 90XT electric three-wheeler

Altigreen Propulsion Labs, a Banglore based start-up, which retails electric three-wheeler auto-rickshaws, has recently bagged an order to supply 200 units of its 90XT offering. Altigreen hasn't revealed as to from whom they have recieved this order and is simply referring to them as 'a large international business house'. Altigreen says that the 90XT drivetrain has been manufactured in-house and is equipped with its ERDi technology and connected software stack. The electric three-wheeler from the start-up is available in passenger as well as cargo configurations.

In both its iterations, the 90XT three-wheeler can climb a gradient of 17 per cent while carrying a maximum load of 600 kgs. It has a range of 150 km on a single charge and has a capability to achieve a top speed of 55 km/h. The company claims that this three-wheeler can clock a speed of 30 km/h from standstill in 12 seconds. For facilitating fleet operators, the cargo version of the 90XT comes with features such as over-the-air updates, GPS tracking along with a fleet awareness app. The passenger version of this electric three-wheeler comes with live-traffic-updates. The 90XT comes with a 9 kW electric motor which is mated to an automatic gearbox. Altigreen says that their vehicles have been benchmarked with the most powerful diesel three-wheelers on offer.

Dr Amitabh Saran, founder and CEO of Altigreen said “It’s a proud moment for the Altigreen team to have bagged this order and we see this as just one of many wins that we will have in future. We have created a compelling line of electric drivetrains through years of R&D which we believe will allow us to dominate the market for last-mile transport vehicles”.