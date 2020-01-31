Almost no superbikes and big cruisers at 2020 Auto Expo: What to expect

The Auto Expo is knocking on our doors! It is just five days away. At this juncture, we have got an excel sheet of the expo press conference timing and details. One thing that is a bit disappointing to note is that there are far less two-wheeler makers this time who are participating. In short, the biggies include Suzuki Motorcycles and Piaggio India. Both these makers will be presenting their upcoming new products as well as the entire gamut of BS-VI range. Other than that, you have Rissala Auto who will showcase their Evolet range of vehicles including the launch of the Hawk electric superbike. Okinawa will also have its new electric cruiser scooter and the all-new Oki100 motorcycle. Everve too will present its electric scooter concept to the public. Omjay will have its Eevee scooter concept as well. Hero Electric,

Piaggio, it is being said, will launch the Aprilia RS150 motorcycle while at the same time, there is a new scooter that will be on display too. Overall, the expo will not be the same same as the 2018 one or even those prior to it. With so less an OEM two-wheeler participation, there will be the start-ups who one can look forward to. There could be superbikes, advances in fast charging, e-scooters than run for more than 150km and the likes. What's more, the four-wheeler makers are present in full force, especially the VW group that will be on an SUV offensive. We can also see many SUV concepts from the house of Maruti Suzuki, Kia Motors, Hyundai and Mahindra. Tata Motors, as well as Mahindra, will be presenting their range of electric mobility solutions while Maruti will be taking its first step towards the same. All is definitely not going to be gloom at the expo and there are several things to look forward to. Coming to the expo? Come, say hi to team Express Drives.