All you need to know about the most powerful Piaggio Vespa 

The 300cc high-performance engine has been tweaked by the Italian manufacturer as it has a total output of 23.4bhp.

Piaggio showcased the high-performance Vespa GTV at EICMA 2022. The Vespa GTV is the epitome of both the Italian two-wheeler company’s retro classic design along with sporty flair. We take a look at what makes the GTV stand out.

Piaggio Vespa GTV: Performance

Piaggio has tweaked the 300cc hpe powertrain (High Performance Engine) as a result the 2022 Vespa GTV has a total power output of 23.4 bhp. Now the bump in power might just be 1.8bhp as the original 2006 version churned out 21.6bhp, but the additional pony and a bit more make a huge difference in real-world riding experience. The engine is a single cylinder, with 4-valve timing, liquid cooling, and electronic fuel injection which also powers the GTS range though it offers 22.6bhp, a fraction less powerful than the GTV.

Piaggio Vespa GTV: Styling

Trust Italians to make a statement when it comes to design language. The Vespa GTV sports Avvolgente Opaco body colour with orange graphics running diagonally across the side panels and an orange front apron. It comes with contrasting all-black handlebars, five-spoke alloy wheels, foot pegs and a rear grab rail.

Like the GTS trim, the GTV gets a full LED headlamp but it boasts a single-seat two-tone saddle. The saddle sports contrasting orange stitching on the edges.

Piaggio Vespa GTV: Features

Keeping practicality and convenience in mind, the GTV comes with a keyless system. Hence, it has an ignition start button instead of the traditional key slot. It also comes with a brand-new LCD digital instrument cluster that reads out maximum speed, average speed, instant consumption, average consumption, range, and battery charge status. The Vespa MIA connectivity system is also available as an accessory and via this, the smartphone can be connected to the scooter and call, message and music alerts are received.

The GTV comes standard with a USB port tucked inside the storage compartment while the under-seat storage gets a lamp. It is also equipped with ASR electronic traction control and an anti-lock braking system (ABS).