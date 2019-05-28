All Yamaha MT-15 buyers to get free riding jacket / helmet including existing buyers

Yamaha India is offering a free MT branded riding jacket or helmet to the buyers of its latest offering - the MT-15. The company said in a press statement that all existing buyers of the new Yamaha MT-15 will be contacted by the Authorized Dealers of India Yamaha Motor to facilitate the selection and delivery of complimentary MT branded riding jacket or a helmet along with offering the same to all future buyers at no additional cost. However, this campaign will remain active for a limited period of time.

Yamaha says that it has already initiated the procedure of connecting with the existing buyers of the MT-15 in order to facilitate the selection and delivery of the complimentary ride accessory and the same is also functional at all Yamaha dealerships offering the new MT-15 for future buyers. Yamaha MT-15 was launched in India in March at a price of Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The pricing is indeed on a higher side but despite that, the motorcycle has been delivering some pleasing sales numbers to the manufacturer. In the first month of its launch, the Yamaha MT-15 registered a monthly sale of 5,203 units.

Powering the Yamaha MT-15 is the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that does duty on the R15 V3.0. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. Braking duties on the Yamaha MT-15 are taken care of with the help of a 282mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer with the bike for added safety. Yamaha MT-15 challenges the likes of KTM 125 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 200 and Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 in the segment.

