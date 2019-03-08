All-new Yamaha MT-15 teased: KTM 125 Duke challenger arriving 15th March

The all-new Yamaha MT-15 is set to be launched in India on 15th March. Ahead of the official launch, the company has released a teaser video of the upcoming motorcycle. The video shows the Yamaha MT-15 from different angles and ends with the tagline 'The Dark Warrior'. Almost everything about the motorcycle is now known, all thanks to the spy shots that got leaked last week. The front end of the motorcycle gets full LED headlamp with a unique bug eye shape. The motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument cluster with an easy to read layout and packs in a lot of information. The overall design and styling is on a sporty side and upon arrival, the MT-15 will be one of the sportiest looking bikes in its segment.

The Yamaha MT-15 draws power from a 155cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is the same unit that does duty on the YZF-R15 V3.0. The fuel injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. The new Yamaha MT-15 gets a disc brake at the front and rear and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as standard for added safety and more effective braking.

The new Yamaha MT-15 will challenge the likes of the KTM 125 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the segment. The Yamaha YZF-R15 has been a successful product for the company in India for over a decade now and hence, the MT-15 is also expected to replicate the same success for the brand. The reason being, the Yamaha MT-15 is essentially the naked version of the R15 V3.0 and hence, many would wish to go for the bike for a lesser price tag.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, we will be bringing all the action LIVE from the launch event, so keep watching this space for the same.