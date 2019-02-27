All-new Yamaha MT-15 spied undisguised: Gets these changes for cost-cutting

The all-new Yamaha MT-15 is set to be launched in India on 15th March at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The India spec model has been snapped very recently completely undisguised. As compared to the international spec model, the bike that will be sold in India sees some changes in favour of cost-cutting. To start with, the inverted forks seen on the international model have been replaced with conventional telescopic forks on the India bound model. Apart from this, one can see the matte black paint finish on the forks compared to golden treatment on the model that is sold in global markets. Also, the neon coloured alloy wheels have been replaced with black ones and these get pinstripes to offer a sporty appeal.

Yamaha MT-15 to get the same engine as R15 V3

Powering the new Yamaha MT-15 is the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission that powers the R15 V3.0. The fuel injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm. The motorcycle gets disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be on offer as standard for added safety. The Yamaha MT-15 will get a fully digital instrument cluster that will pack in a lot of information.

The Yamaha MT-15 gets full LED headlamp up front that has a bug-eyed layout. The motorcycle has a sporty design language and the aggressively designed fuel tank is another visual highlight. All thanks to the said changes, the new Yamaha MT-15 is expected to be launched in India at a competitive price tag. If you ask us, we believe that the bike will arrive at a price of close to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The MT-15 will challenge the likes of KTM 125 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 in the segment.

More details on the Yamaha MT-15 to be revealed on the aforementioned date, so stay tuned with us for all the updates!

Image Source: Instagram.com/MT15Crew