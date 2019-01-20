All-new Yamaha MT-15 spied again: Top things to know about TVS Apache 200 rival

The new Yamaha MT-15 has been spied in India once again. The test mule has been snapped recently in Delhi-NCR by a Team-BHP reader. While the earlier spy shots did not give an idea about how the India-spec will look like from the front, the latest pictures have solved the mystery. The India-spec model gets the same bug-eyed shaped LED headlamps that we have already seen on the model that made its global debut in Thailand last year. Moreover, the motorcycle gets a sharp tail end with an LED tail lamp. As one can see in the spy images, the bike gets a single seating.

Yamaha MT-15 to get rear monoshock

The instrument cluster will be an all-digital unit, the same from the YZF-R15 V3.0. The bike will come with a disc brake at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is expected to come as standard for added safety. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear monoshock. Powering the Yamaha MT-15 will be the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that propels the R15 V3.0. The fuel injected motor develops respective power and torque outputs of 19 bhp and 15 Nm.

The bike will get a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch is also expected to be on offer, just like the R15 V3.0. The motorcycle will offer an upright riding position as one can see in the spy shots. Our sources close to the development have confirmed that Yamaha is going to launch the MT-15 in India tomorrow. Expect the bike to come at a price of close to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will challenge the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Bajaj NS200 in the segment.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates.

Image Source: Team-BHP