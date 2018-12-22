All-new UM cruiser and adventure bike spotted in India for the first time: Launch expected in early 2019

UM Motorcycles seems to be readying an all-new adventure tourer and a cruiser bike as the two have been spied in India recently. The two motorcycles have reportedly been snapped at the company's dealer meet. Speaking of the first motorcycle, the adventure tourer looks like the UM DSR Adventure that is currently sold in the international markets with a 125cc engine. However, we believe that the company will launch the bike with a bigger capacity motor that will make more sense considering the price-sensitive nature of the Indian two-wheeler market. The bike can be seen with sharp headlamp up front with a beak like styling. The motorcycle will come with inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. Also, the UM DSR Adventure will get dual purpose tyres to make touring and off-roading equally convenient.

The other motorcycle looks like the UM Renegade Vegas that was put on display at the Auto Expo 2018. The motorcycle is expected to draw power from a 223cc, single cylinder mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 17 bhp and 17 Nm. The Vegas can be seen with an upright riding position, sporty black alloy wheels and a beefy body styling. With the new safety regulations, the upcoming UM DSR Adventure and Vegas will most likely get an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

The company has not announced anything regarding the launch of these new bikes in India. However, we believe that the two aforementioned models will arrive in the market in early 2019. UM Motorcycles must be aiming at a competitive price point as that is one of the most crucial ways how it can make a mark in the market. Considering the fact that the existing UM offerings are not doing well in terms of sales, what remains to be seen if these two will do the much needed magic for the company.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

Image Source: Clicksafarr