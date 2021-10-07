All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 has been launched in India today and its prices start at Rs 73,400, ex-showroom Delhi. The new TVS Jupiter 125 will rival the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, etc.

TVS Motor Company has today finally launched the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 in India. The prices of the new TVS Jupiter 125 start at Rs 73,400, ex-showroom Delhi. The new TVS Jupiter 125 is based on an all-new platform, it gets a brand new engine and a host of new features. The TVS Jupiter 110 was first launched in India in the year 2013 and over the years, more than 4.5 million units of the scooter have been sold in the country. With the launch of the new TVS Jupiter 125, the company expands the Jupiter line-up and this family scooter will compete with some well-established rivals in the Indian market.

TVS Jupiter 125 – Engine Specifications

The new TVS Jupiter 125 is powered by a BS6 compliant 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine and it gets TVS’ Eco-Thrust Fuel-injection technology. This motor churns out 8.3 PS of power at 6000 RPM and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 4500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a CVT. It gets the company’s Intelli-Go technology too that helps to boost the fuel economy. Moreover, the company claims that the new TVS Jupiter 125 delivers the best-in-class initial acceleration as well as best-in-class fuel economy.

TVS Jupiter 125 – Hardware and Features

The TVS Jupiter 125 is based on an all-new platform. It has a 1275 mm wheelbase and a saddle height of 765 mm. The gearless scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it gets a drum brake at the rear while at the front, one can choose between a disc and a drum unit. It also gets TVS’ Synchronised Braking System (SBT). In terms of features, the new TVS Jupiter 125 sports an all-LED headlamp with LED DRLs and it also gets a semi-analogue semi-digital cluster that shows a ton of information. Moreover, the Jupiter 125 offers the segment-best 32 litres of under-seat storage space which can even accommodate two helmets at once.

TVS Jupiter 125 – Price and Rivals

The price of the new TVS Jupiter 125 starts in India at Rs 73,400, ex-showroom Delhi for the base variant. The prices of the other variants of the scooter have not been revealed yet. The bookings for the new TVS Jupiter 125 are now open across the country and it will rival the likes of the Hero Destini 125, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, etc.

