All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 has been launched in India today and its prices start at Rs 73,400, ex-showroom Delhi. The new TVS Jupiter 125 will rival the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, etc.

By:Updated: Oct 07, 2021 4:07 PM
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Motor Company has today finally launched the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 in India. The prices of the new TVS Jupiter 125 start at Rs 73,400, ex-showroom Delhi. The new TVS Jupiter 125 is based on an all-new platform, it gets a brand new engine and a host of new features. The TVS Jupiter 110 was first launched in India in the year 2013 and over the years, more than 4.5 million units of the scooter have been sold in the country. With the launch of the new TVS Jupiter 125, the company expands the Jupiter line-up and this family scooter will compete with some well-established rivals in the Indian market. 

TVS Jupiter 125 – Engine Specifications 

The new TVS Jupiter 125 is powered by a BS6 compliant 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine and it gets TVS’ Eco-Thrust Fuel-injection technology. This motor churns out 8.3 PS of power at 6000 RPM and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 4500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a CVT. It gets the company’s Intelli-Go technology too that helps to boost the fuel economy. Moreover, the company claims that the new TVS Jupiter 125 delivers the best-in-class initial acceleration as well as best-in-class fuel economy. 

TVS Jupiter 125 – Hardware and Features

The TVS Jupiter 125 is based on an all-new platform. It has a 1275 mm wheelbase and a saddle height of 765 mm. The gearless scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it gets a drum brake at the rear while at the front, one can choose between a disc and a drum unit. It also gets TVS’ Synchronised Braking System (SBT). In terms of features, the new TVS Jupiter 125 sports an all-LED headlamp with LED DRLs and it also gets a semi-analogue semi-digital cluster that shows a ton of information. Moreover, the Jupiter 125 offers the segment-best 32 litres of under-seat storage space which can even accommodate two helmets at once. 

Also Read: TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

TVS Jupiter 125 – Price and Rivals 

The price of the new TVS Jupiter 125 starts in India at Rs 73,400, ex-showroom Delhi for the base variant. The prices of the other variants of the scooter have not been revealed yet. The bookings for the new TVS Jupiter 125 are now open across the country and it will rival the likes of the Hero Destini 125, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

TVS Jupiter 125 First Ride Review: The Family Scooter Supremacy?

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

Mahindra XUV700 sold out for next 6 months: Seven bookings every second

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

MG Astor launching on 11 October: To rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq

Top 3 best-sellers in September 2021: Maruti Alto joins list with mid-size MPV & SUV

Top 3 best-sellers in September 2021: Maruti Alto joins list with mid-size MPV & SUV

Locally-built Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: CKD model prices start at Rs 1.5 Crore

Locally-built Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched: CKD model prices start at Rs 1.5 Crore

New Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched in India: Priced at Rs 42.33 lakh

New Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched in India: Priced at Rs 42.33 lakh

New TVS Jupiter 125 India Launch LIVE Updates: Activa 125, Access 125 rival set to arrive shortly

New TVS Jupiter 125 India Launch LIVE Updates: Activa 125, Access 125 rival set to arrive shortly

October 2021 car discounts: Renault offering lucrative offers on Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster

October 2021 car discounts: Renault offering lucrative offers on Kwid, Kiger, Triber and Duster

New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon

New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec officially teased with smart features: Launch soon

kWh Bikes raises $2 m from Let's Venture, Paytm CEO & others

kWh Bikes raises $2 m from Let's Venture, Paytm CEO & others

Exicom to supply lithium-ion batteries to Omega Seiki: 120km range, new BMS & more

Exicom to supply lithium-ion batteries to Omega Seiki: 120km range, new BMS & more

Mercedes-Benz sells 4,101 units in Q3 2021: Posts 99 per cent YoY growth

Mercedes-Benz sells 4,101 units in Q3 2021: Posts 99 per cent YoY growth

Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350's launch

Royal Enfield creates world record: Receives highest-ever live viewership for all-new Classic 350's launch

Toutche reinforces its Mysuru-based production capacity with CX platform

Toutche reinforces its Mysuru-based production capacity with CX platform

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V India launch tomorrow: What to expect?

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V India launch tomorrow: What to expect?

5 upcoming CNG cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Tiago

5 upcoming CNG cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Tiago

2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype revealed: Features massive rear wing

2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype revealed: Features massive rear wing

Ola acquires geospatial company GeoSpoc

Ola acquires geospatial company GeoSpoc

Tata Punch launch date out: What we know so far

Tata Punch launch date out: What we know so far

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matt Edition launched in India: Price Details

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Matt Edition launched in India: Price Details