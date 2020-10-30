All-new Triumph Trident fully revealed: 80hp British roadster to launch in India next year

Triumph Motorcycles has made sure that the Trident is low on maintenance costs as well as the bike comes with a service interval of 16,000 km and gets a two-year, unlimited km warranty. Here is all about the company's most affordable triple that is set to go on sale in India starting 2021!

By:Updated: Oct 30, 2020 6:30 PM

 

It’s a big day for Triumph Motorcycles as the British bikemaker has today revealed the all-new Trident that happens to be the company’s most affordable triple. The Trident looks like a true blue roadster and gets an all-LED lighting system. Talking of the engine first, the Triumph Trident draws power from a 660cc, inline three-cylinder motor that is good for producing a maximum power output of 80 hp while the peak torque is rated at 64 Nm. The gearbox is a six-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch. The company says that 90% of peak torque is available across most of the rev range. The bike gets two riding modes namely Rain and Road along with a switchable traction control system. Moreover, the Triumph Trident gets a coloured TFT instrument cluster and it supports smartphone connectivity as well, all thanks to My Triumph connectivity suite, which comes as an optional accessory.

Suspension system on the Triumph Trident comprises of Showa upside-down forks upfront along with a Showa rear monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of twin 310mm disc brakes upfront along with a single 255mm disc unit at the rear. A dual-channel ABS comes standard. The bike progresses over 17-inch cast-aluminium alloy wheels shod with Michelin Road 5 tyres. The Trident tips the scales at 189 kg and has been assisted with a 14-litre fuel tank. Triumph Motorcycles has made sure that the Trident is low on maintenance costs as well as the bike comes with a service interval of 16,000 km and gets a two-year, unlimited km warranty.

The company has announced as many as 45 dedicated Trident accessories like a quickshifter, scrolling indicators, bar-end mirrors, a USB charger, tyre pressure monitoring system and more. The Trident will be available in four colours namely Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White, Silver Ice & Diablo Red and Sapphire Black. The Triumph Trident has been launched in the UK as of now for a price of GBP 7,200. India launch of the roadster will take place next year and the bike might arrive here holding a price tag of close to Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the Trident will be the most affordable Triumph that one would be able to buy in India. Certainly, good times ahead!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates!

