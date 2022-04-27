All-new Triumph Tiger 1200 officially teased: India launch soon

The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 will be launched in India soon. Pre-bookings for the same are already open and it will rival the likes of BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Honda Africa Twin, etc.

Triumph’s flagship adventure tourer, Tiger 1200, made its world premiere in December 2021. The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 received a major overhaul with a host of updates over its predecessor. Pre-bookings for this British two-wheeler manufacturer’s biggest and meanest adventure touring motorcycle are already open in India. Now, the company has officially teased the motorcycle on its social media handles hinting at an imminent India launch.

The new-gen Triumph Tiger 1200 gets completely new styling, a new powertrain, new chassis along with a host of features. Powering the motorcycle is a new 1,160cc inline three-cylinder engine with a T-plane firing order. This motor churns out 150 hp of power at 9,000 RPM and 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM, around 9 hp and 8 Nm more than its predecessor.

The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and Triumph says that the all-new Tiger 1200 is the most powerful shaft-driven adventure motorcycle. Moreover, this adventure tourer weighs 25 kg less than its predecessor and up to 17 kg lighter than its arch German rival. That being said, the new Tiger 1200 tips the scale at 240 kg for the road-biased GT version and 265 kg for the off-road-focused Rally range.

The new Tiger 1200 gets a 20-litre fuel tank as standard while its Explorer versions come with a larger 30-litre fuel tank. It gets electronically-controlled Showa semi-active suspension while the braking duties are performed by Brembo Stylema callipers. In terms of features, it gets a new 7.0-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, GoPro control, etc. Upon launch, the Triumph Tiger 1200 will rival the likes of BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Honda Africa Twin, etc.

