All-New Triumph Tiger 1200 bookings open in India: Launch soon

Triumph’s flagship adventure touring motorcycle is now coming to the Indian market very soon. Pre-bookings for the all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 have begun in India ahead of its official launch.

Triumph’s flagship adventure tourer made its world premiere earlier this month and now it’s coming to India very soon. The all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 has received a major overhaul with a host of updates over its predecessor. This British two-wheeler manufacturer’s biggest and meanest ADV now gets completely new styling, a new powertrain, new chassis along with a host of features. Pre-bookings for the all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 are now open in India.

Talking about the changes, the Triumph Tiger 1200 gets a new 1,160cc inline three-cylinder engine with a T-plane firing order. This motor churns out 150 hp of power at 9,000 RPM and 130 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM, which is around 9 hp and 8 Nm more than its predecessor. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and Triumph says the all-new Tiger 1200 is the most powerful shaft-driven adventure motorcycle.

The Tiger 1200 gets a new chassis that weighs around 5.4 kg lesser than before. Moreover, this adventure tourer weighs 25 kg less than its predecessor and up to 17 kg lighter than its arch German rival. That being said, the new Tiger 1200 tips the scale at 240 kg for the road-biased GT version and 265 kg for the off-road-focused Rally range. As standard, the motorcycle gets a 20-litre fuel tank while its Explorer versions will come with a larger 30-litre fuel tank.

In terms of hardware, the Tiger 1200 now gets electronically-controlled Showa semi-active suspension as standard while the braking duties are performed by Brembo Stylema calipers. Talking about features, it gets a new 7.0-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, GoPro control, etc. The bookings for the all-new Triumph Tiger 1200 are now open in India while the official launch is expected to take place early next year. It will rival the likes of BMW R 1250 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4, Honda Africa Twin, etc.

