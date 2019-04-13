All-new Triumph Speed Twin India launch date revealed: Key things to know about this modern classic

The new Triumph Speed Twin will be launched in India on 24th April. The new Speed Twin will be the latest addition to the British manufacturer's modern classic line up and gets the same engine as the Thruxton R. The Speed Twin offers the best of both worlds as it brings together the comfort level of the Bonneville T120 and the thrilling performance of the Thruxton R. First introduced in the year 1938, the Triumph Speed Twin had the world's first parallel-twin engine and the bike earned the tag of 'Rider's bike'. Overall, the motorcycle looks like the Street Twin, however, the Speed Twin is a more good looking one with more muscles. But as they say, looks are subjective!

Powering the Triumph Speed Twin is the same 1200cc, parallel twin engine that powers the Thruxton R. The fuel injected motor is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 96 bhp and 112 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. As one would typically expect from a Triumph, the Speed Twin comes with a comprehensive feature list. To start with, the bike gets ride by wire throttle, torque assist clutch along with three riding modes namely Road, Sport and Rain. Apart from this, the motorcycle gets a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for better safety and convenience.

The Speed Twin also gets a traction control system that is switchable. The motorcycle gets a twin-dial instrument cluster, with each one having a small digital display, hence offering a retro modern feel. The new model is expected to be priced in India at close to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and the bookings are already underway. The Speed Twin has no direct rival in particular but feels the heat with the likes of the BMW RnineT and Ducati Scrambler 1100.

