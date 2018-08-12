All-new Triumph Scrambler 1200 teased: Ducati Scrambler 1100 rival to debut on October 24

Triumph Motorcycles has just teased its new upcoming Scrambler 1200 through a video. The teaser shows only the front end of the motorcycle that looks bolder and muscular than the existing 900cc Triumph Scrambler. As the name suggests, the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 will get power from the same 1200cc parallel twin engine from the company's line up. The engine on the Scrambler 1200 is expected to churn out power and torque figures of close to 79 bhp and 77 Nm. The engine on the Scrambler 1200 will be tuned differently compared to the units fitted on the Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville Speedmaster and Bonneville T120. As seen on the previous spy images, the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 will come in two variants. While one will be a road going variant will normal tyres and cast wheels, the one will be an off-road avatar that will get wired wheels and knobby tyres.

Some of the notable features that make the Triumph Scrambler 1200 a true Scrambler are knuckle guards, knobby tyres and a large 21-inch wheel up front. The existing Triumph Scrambler in comparison has a 19-inch front wheel. Like other Triumphs, this one too is expected to have a decent electronics package. That said, the bike is expected to get features like a standard ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), traction control, riding modes and ride-by-wire throttle. The new Triumph Scrambler 1200 will make its global debut on 24th October at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy.

There have been rumours on the internet suggesting that Ducati is planning to launch the Desert Sled 1200 and if this turns out to be true, the rivalry in the full-fledged Scrambler territory is going to spice up. India launch of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 is expected to take place during the first half of 2019 and it should be priced competitively than the Ducati Scrambler 1100 that might launch this month.

More details on the new Triumph Scrambler 1200 expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us!