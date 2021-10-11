All-New Tiger Sport 660 listed on Triumph’s India website: Launch soon

Triumph Motorcycles recently unveiled the all-new Tiger Sport 660 globally and now, it’s coming to India soon. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been listed on the company’s official India website.

By:Updated: Oct 11, 2021 6:55 PM
Triumph Tiger 660

Just a few days ago, Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the all-new Tiger Sport 660 globally. As the name suggests, the new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is the smallest and the most affordable Tiger in the company’s line-up. It is based on the Triumph Trident 660 naked streetfighter and will sit below the Tiger Sport 850 in Triumph’s India line-up. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been now listed on the company’s official India website, hinting at an imminent India launch of this adventure-tourer. 

First of all, let’s talk about the design. The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has a muscular front fascia with twin sharp LED headlamps and a tall visor. The motorcycle gets a large 17-litre fuel tank, a single-piece seat, LED turn indicators, LED taillamp and a stubby exhaust. The Tiger Sport 660 is globally available in three dual-tone colour variants and the same can be expected for the India-spec model too. They are – Lucerne Blue & Sapphire Black, Korosi Red & Graphite, and Graphite & Black shade.

The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is based on the Trident 660. However, this adventure-tourer gets a different sub-frame and a long-travel suspension. The motorcycle is powered by a BS6 compliant 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-3 cylinder engine, which is identical to the Trident 660. But, the company says that there are some minor differences in its overall tuning. This motor develops 81 PS of power at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM. 

Watch Video | Triumph Street Triple R Review:

The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets an optional bi-directional quick-shifter too. Moreover, there is a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster on offer, two riding modes – Road and Rain, switchable traction control and dual-channel ABS. The new Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been listed on the company’s official India website and it will be launched soon. It is expected to be priced under Rs 8.5 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. 

