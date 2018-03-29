All-new SWM Superdual adventure tourer India launch details out: Rings warning bells for Kawasaki Versys 650

Pune-based Kinetic Group's Motoroyale is soon going to launch the first SWM motorcycle in India. The first product to roll out from the brand's stable will be the Superdual adventure tourer bike. According to a report on Autocar Professional, the SWM Superdual will be launched in the country by mid-2018. The report says that the Superdual models are currently in the homologation process. The upcoming SWM Superdual motorcycles will be locally assembled at the company's production facility in Ahmednagar with CKD (Completely Knocked Down) kits. The report also adds that Kinetic Engineering has recently invested in the production facility to prepare it for the assembling of the multiple premium motorcycles. Speaking of the powertrain, the upcoming SWM Superdual will come powered by a 600cc, fuel injected engine mated to a six-speed transmission system.

SWM Motorcycles is the second brand under the Motoroyale with the first being the iconic MV Agusta. Currently, SWM Motorcycles is owned by China-based Shineray Group, better known as Chongqing Shineray Motorcycle company that produces motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and other vehicle parts. The new SWM Superdual will be launched in India at an expected price of close to Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The new SWM Superdual will challenge the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the mid-segment adventure bike territory. If given interesting features and priced well, the motorcycle can even lock its horns with the new Triumph Tiger 800 range.

Motoroyale has also joined hands with Norton Motorcycles and the motorcycles from the said brand name will also be locally assembled at the company's production facility in Ahmednagar. Now what remains to be seen is how the SWM motorcycles get perceived by the customers in India and will the bikes get enough acceptance for the brand to grow profitably in a price sensitive country like ours. More details on the new SWM Superdual expected to be revealed in the coming days!

Source: Autocar Professional