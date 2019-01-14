All-new Suzuki Hayabusa under development! India’s favourite hyperbike to get new avatar

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: The metaphoric axe has been dangling above the Suzuki Hayabusa for some time now. In Europe, the 31 December 2018 deadline marked the end of grace period extended to manufacturers to sell existing stock that was not compliant with the updated Euro 4 norms saw the Hayabusa make a graceful exit. While sales of the new Hayabusa are still on in India, here too, the 2020 deadline which asks for BS6 compliance will bring an end to sales of the legendary motorcycle that has endured for over 2 decades as one of the world’s fastest motorcycles.

The Industry as a whole seemed under the impression that this would be the end of the road for the legendary Suzuki hyperbike. Although Suzuki might have other plans, considering that new patent images of the motorcycle have emerged online. While the plans have no indication of what the body-work will look likely they do show two new side-mounted air intakes on the flanks. Something that harks on the lines of the Concept GSX that was shown at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show. The frame appears to be new too, made fully out of aluminium, the mounting points seem to indicate the same general outline of the old motor. Although this is deep speculation, there do seem to be some changes to the casting of the Hayabusa’s cylinder head. This could mean that Suzuki will keep the general outline the same but work on the internals of the motor extensively to ensure that it is both powerful as well as more efficient than the outgoing Hayabusa.

All considered, it almost assured that Suzuki is working on a replacement for the Hayabusa. Although nothing is confirmed, we expect the new engine to have in excess of 200 hp. The new patents also outline the exhaust layout of the new bikes which incorporates the catalytic converter and resonator box under the engine. We expect the new bike to only start making appearances in 2021 with a global launch later in the same year. However, Suzuki will be quick to restock other markets like India as well, which means that we could expect one as soon as early 2022. For India, the Hayabusa is the definitive superbike, it is not only the best selling but thanks to the Dhoom franchise the motorcycle has turned into a household name.

Images: Bike Updates, BikeSocial