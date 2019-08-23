All-new Suzuki Hayabusa patent out revealing new details on India’s favourite superbike

The world bid goodbye to the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa last year as it went out of production with a hope that a new chapter must be in order. We soon came across patent images of a motorcycle that Suzuki had started developing that suspiciously looked like the Hayabusa. And now we've got another patent image that shows the powertrain. Yes, Hayabusa will make a comeback with a whole new personality, gadgets on its belt and more power in its belly.

India's favourite superbike has been long overdue for a replacement. Last updated in 2008, Suzuki had been dropping hints about an imminent replacement for the Hayabusa for some years, but in these years, the Busa fell behind its sports-tourer rivals.

Some patents revealed over time that the new Suzuki Hayabusa may come with a semi-automatic gearbox. The previous patent showed an external semi-automatic gearshift mechanism bolted to the outside of a Hayabusa. Unlike a DCT gearbox found on Honda Goldwing, the semi-automatic transmission system on the Suzuki Hayabusa would not require any changes to be made to the engine.

A new patent makes reference to a hand-operated clutch and a foot-operated gear lever, which means the Hayabusa will likely come with options of transmission - a conventional manual and a semi-automatic.

There are a lot of speculations over what will happen to the engine. It is expected that the next-generation Suzuki Hayabusa's engine displacement will grow to around 1400cc. It is also assumed that it will be turbocharged, producing close to 200 hp.

In terms of design, the next-generation Suzuki Hayabusa is likely to change drastically. While the styling will be new, keeping aerodynamics and high-speed stability in mind, expect the new Suzuki Hayabusa to retain its original appeal. The new Hayabusa is expected to be rolled out in 2021.