All-new Suzuki GSX-R300 design revealed: Can replace Gixxer 250 but will it come to India?

Suzuki is reportedly working on a new GSX-R300 full faired sportsbike in order to gain a foothold in this growing segment. Patent images of the motorcycle have leaked on the web, courtesy UK-based Bennetts, and the pictures show how the motorcycle will look like. Looking at the new patent images of the upcoming Suzuki GSX-R300, the first thought that comes to our mind is that it is the perfect replacement for the GSX-250R or the Gixxer 250. The present-day Suzuki GSX-250R is based on the ageing Inazuma platform and simply doesn't keep up with its competition including the Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300. Suzuki seems to be trying to compensate for its late arrival in the segment by replacing the GSX-250R with the more powerful and promising GSX-R300.

Watch our new Suzuki GSX-S750 video review here:

The front end of the motorcycle is not completely visible in the patent images but looking at the side profile, one can easily figure out that the design is similar to the GSX-R125. In fact, the fuel tank and the seating look almost identical to the GSX-R125. The twin-cylinder motor on the existing Suzuki GSX-250R is good for developing a maximum power output of 24 bhp along with 23 Nm of peak torque and these numbers are far behind the existing competition.

That said, with the new Suzuki GSX-R300, the company intends to step up the game with better performance figures and possibly more features. The parallel twin motor on the upcoming Suzuki GSX-R300 will most likely have a power output over 35 bhp so that it can better compete with its rivals.

The patent images hint that the upcoming Suzuki GSX-R300 will get upside down forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. Disc brakes will also come fitted on both ends and one cannot deny a healthy possibility of an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as well.

As far as India launch is concerned, it is highly unlikely that the new Suzuki GSX-R300 will come here anytime soon. The company showcased three products at Auto Expo 2018 out of which two (Intruder FI & GSX-S750) have been launched already.

Image Source: Bennetts.co.uk