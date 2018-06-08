All-new Suzuki GSX-700T patent images leaked: Suzuki’s turbocharged bike to be followed by turbo-ed Hayabusa!

The news of upcoming Suzuki turbocharged motorcycle has been in the air for quite a long time now. The patent images of the motorcycle leaked recently making us believe that it is finally heading to production sooner or later. The new Suzuki turbocharged motorcycle will most likely be called the Suzuki GSX-700T or the Katana. The latter used to be a popular name during the 1908s and with the upcoming turbocharged bike, Suzuki might bring back the iconic moniker. Taking a look at the patent images, one can see that the upcoming Suzuki GSX-700T will come with trellis frame along with a single-sided swingarm. The images also show that the motorcycle will come equipped with inverted forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear.

When it comes to turbocharged motorcycles, Suzuki showcased the Recursion concept for the first time in the year 2013. Suzuki developed the concept further, equipped the bike with a bigger displacement engine and displayed it as the XE7 concept two years later in 2015. The 588cc engine first used on the Recursion concept was good for churning out 100 bhp but the latest 700cc mill is expected to develop close to 150 horses. The 749cc, inline-four cylinder engine on the GSX-S750 in comparison, produces 113 bhp.

Watch our Suzuki GSX-S750 video review here:

The design of the wheels has also changed over the years. The latest image shows that the bike will come with six-spoke alloys up front while the rear will get a ten-spoke unit. The handlebar has been placed lower translating into a sporty riding position. The new Suzuki turbocharged motorcycle is expected to make global debut at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show that is scheduled to take place in November. Expect the bike to hit the market in the next couple of years.

It is not just the GSX-700T for which Suzuki is taking the turbocharged path. The company is set to give its iconic Hayabusa a heavy makeover and one of its prime highlights will be the inclusion of a turbocharger. The peregrine falcon inspired sports tourer will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2019 and the introduction of the most powerful Hayabusa will possibly be the best way to pay tribute to the 'Hayabusa' brand itself.