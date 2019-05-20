All-new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 launched at a price of Rs 1.7 lakh: Gixxer SF 150 gets major update

The all-new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1.70 lakh. Besides the Gixxer SF 250, the company has also launched the Gixxer SF 150 that borrows design from its quarter litre elder sibling. The new 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF 150 can be yours for a price of Rs 1.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets sharper styling and the design is inspired from the previous GSX models. The front end of the motorcycle gets an all LED unit with an edgy design. The bike gets split step-up seats along with twin pod exhaust set up that make up for additional sporty highlights.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets power from a 249cc, single cylinder, oil-cooled engine mater to a six-speed gearbox. The fuel injected motor develops a maximum power output of 26 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 22.6 Nm. With these figures, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is one of the most powerful bikes in its segment.

Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a rear mono-shock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of disc brakes equipped at both ends. For added safety, a dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as standard. The motorcycle gets clip-on handlebars for a sportier riding position.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 gets a fully digital instrument cluster that packs in a trip meter, gear position display and clock apart from showing the usual information.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 challenges the likes of Yamaha Fazer 25, Honda CBR250R and the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 in the segment. We will be riding the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 along with the new Gixxer SF 150 tomorrow, so stay tuned for the first ride review.

