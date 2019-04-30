All-new Suzuki Gixxer 250 India launch date out! Yamaha FZ-25 rival and what to expect

Suzuki Motorcycles India has started sending out invites for a product launch that is scheduled for 20th May. Rumours regarding the India launch of the Gixxer 250 started surfacing a few years back and now dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the product to be launched on 20th May will be the Gixxer 250 only. Moreover, they added that the deliveries of the motorcycle should start by the end of next month. This is not the first time that a 250cc Suzuki will go on sale in India. The Japanese manufacturer launched the Inazuma 250 but its skyrocketing price along with the undesirable styling were the reasons why its innings in India came to an end soon.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 media invite

Gixxer being a popular brand name for Suzuki, the company will go with the same nomenclature instead of a completely new name for its 2500c motorcycle. The upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250 may get its styling inspired from the bigger GSX siblings like the GSX-S750 and the GSX-S1000. The styling might also have heavy resemblance with the Haojue 300 that has the same underpinnings with the Suzuki GSX-S300. The engine on the Suzuki Gixxer 250 will be a 250cc, single cylinder unit and the company might employ an oil cooler instead of liquid-cooling in order to keep the costs in check. The power output of this engine is currently unknown but the figure can well be north of 20 bhp. Now it remains to be seen if Suzuki offers a five-speed or a six-speed transmission with the motorcycle.

In terms of features, the upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250 is expected to get features like an all LED headlamp and tail lamp along with a fully digital instrument cluster. As far as pricing is concerned, we expect the Suzuki Gixxer 250 to be launched in India around the Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The bike will primarily compete with the likes of the Yamaha FZ-25 in the quarter-litre naked streetfighter territory.

More details on Suzuki Gixxer 250 expected to spill real soon, so stay tuned with us for all the action.