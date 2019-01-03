All-new Suzuki Gixxer 250 engine details out! Yamaha FZ25 rival India launch likely this year

The all-new Suzuki Gixxer 250 is under development and some recently leaked engine patent images have now confirmed the same. The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 will get power from a 250cc, single cylinder engine that will have a four-valve SOHC configuration. This engine will not offer liquid-cooling to keep the costs competitive. However, an oil cooler will do the task. Furthermore, you can also see a fuel injection system to meet the stricter emission norms and deliver a crisper throttle response. The exact power and torque figures of the engine are currently unknown. From what we believe, we expect this engine to churn out power and torque outputs of close to 20 bhp and 20 Nm. The gearbox will be a five-speed unit.

As far as the overall styling of the motorcycle is concerned, the new Suzuki Gixxer 250 might take inspiration from the GSX-S300. Expected features on offer on the new Suzuki Gixxer 250 include a full LED headlamp, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), fully digital instrument cluster and more. Furthermore, to keep the costs in check, the upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250 will get conventional telescopic forks up front instead of inverted units.

A few media reports on the internet suggest that the motorcycle will be showcased at a dealer meet in early 2019. Once launched, the new Suzuki Gixxer 25 will primarily challenge the likes of the Yamaha FZ25 in the segment. As far as pricing is concerned, the upcoming Suzuki Gixxer 250 is expected to come holding a tag of close to Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). If Suzuki sees the potential in the market, a fully faired version of the Gixxer 250 might also be considered that will go up against the likes of the Yamaha Fazer 25.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! What do you think about the Suzuki Gixxer 250? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.