All-new Suzuki Burgman 125 bookings open: Honda Activa 125 rival launch expected in mid-July

Suzuki showcased its entry-level maxi scooter Burgman 125 at the Auto Expo 2018. Express Drives has now confirmed through its dealer sources in Delhi NCR that select dealerships have started accepting bookings for the company's flagship scooter at a minimum token amount of Rs 5,000. Our sources also revealed that the new Suzuki Burgman 125 will be launched in India by mid-July. The design of the upcoming Suzuki Burgman 125 is inspired from the Burgman family that comprises models having engine displacements of 200cc, 250cc, 400cc and 650cc. The LED headlamp is fitted on the front apron and the scooter gets a windshield as well.

As the name suggests, the new Suzuki Burgman 125 will get power from a 125cc engine and it is the same unit that powers the company's best selling scooter Access 125. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8 bhp and 10 Nm. Apart from the engine, the scooter is also expected to share the majority of its components with the Access 125.

The scooter gets small front pockets at the front in order to store your handy stuff like mobile phone, wallet etc. The new Suzuki Burgman 125 is equipped with a disc brake up front along with a drum unit at the rear. These will most likely come linked to Combined Braking System that the company has recently introduced on the Access 125. The suspension system comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear.

The scooter also gets a fully digital instrument cluster that has been lifted from the Gixxer siblings. Another interesting highlight of the scooter is the adjustable footpegs that will help the rider choose a comfortable riding position as per his or her requirements.

The Suzuki Burgman 125 is expected to be priced close to Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom) and it will compete with the likes of TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Grazia 125 in the segment. More details expected soon, so stay tuned with us!