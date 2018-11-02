All-new Royal Enfield Bobber second teaser out! Most ‘striking’ Enfield arriving 6th November!

Royal Enfield Bobber looks like the next big thing by the Chennai-based manufacturer and it will be unveiled even before the air surrounding the 650 twins starts settling down. The company first teased the upcoming motorcycle earlier this week and now Royal Enfield brings out another teaser image. The picture of the upcoming all-new Royal Enfield shows its silhouette which confirms that the bike in question will be a Bobber. The first teaser image revealed that the upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber will come with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), single seat and a raised up and flatter type handlebar. The motorcycle in the second teaser image can be seen with dark green coloured fuel tank while the fuel tank cap, headlamp bezel and the front forks have been painted in the copper shade. The teaser image also reveals that the upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber will come with chopped off front and rear fender that is a typical characteristic of Bobber styled motorcycles.

Engine details of the upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber are currently unknown but if some reports on the internet are to be believed, the bike will be powered by a brand new engine. The Enfield Bobber is expected to get dual disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is also likely to be on offer. The upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber seems like the most intimidating motorcycle in the company's line up once it breaks cover next week. Also, it will offer a great option to those who are interested in such motorcycles but cannot stretch their budget for the likes of Triumph Bonneville Bobber and don't want a custom bike either.

Royal Enfiled Bobber first teaser image

More details on the new Royal Enfield Bobber will be revealed on 6th November at 2018 EICMA in Milan, Italy and hope you are as excited as we are. In other news, Royal Enfield will be launching the highly awaited Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India on 14th November. The two bikes are expected to come at a competitive price point of close to Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company is set to make a lot of noise in the coming days and Royal Enfield fans will surely rejoice. Stay tuned with us if you don't want to miss anything of this.