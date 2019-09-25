All-new KTM RC 390 spotted testing: Fresh design and added features

The all-new KTM RC 390 has been spotted testing for the first time carrying a very new design departing from the current sharp and edgy styling. The images published by RideApart of an RC 390 test mule in Austria reveal the all-new fairing, a taller windshield, and newly positioned halogen headlamp. However, these could be a mock set up for the test mule and the production version will likely come with an LED unit. Also, unlike the current model, turn indicators are integrated into the fairing.

The current generation KTM RC 390 is powered by a 373.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 43 hp and is paired with a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. The new motorcycle will come with an updated BS-VI compliant engine, although a bump in power is not expected so far.

The suspension setup on the new RC 390 test mule comprises of upside-down WP fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. It could carry over the same brake setup from the current model. Besides these changes, the new RC 390 could come with a colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity like the 390 Duke.

The RC 390 has been around since 2014 and was upgraded significantly in 2017. Post its collaboration with Bajaj Auto, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer's popularity and reach in India has expanded substantially. KTM India launched the 790 Duke in India earlier this month. KTM will be introducing new models of the RC 390 and its naked counterpart 390 Duke as well. The Duke was spotted being tested in Germany back in April.

Image source: RideApart