All-new KTM motorcycles with 500cc twin-cylinder engine confirmed: To be Made-in-India by Bajaj

Austrian manufacturer KTM is working on a new 500cc, twin cylinder engine that will be manufactured by its partner Bajaj Auto. The words have come straight from Stefan Pierer, CEO, KTM and the top honcho has stated that with the new engine, the company intends to give a tough challenge to the Japanese brands. Stefan has not confirmed at the moment what future motorcycles will get the new engine. However, we believe that the company will use it for upcoming naked and adventure motorcycles. There is also a possibility that KTM might develop a fully faired motorcycle based on the new engine platform. KTM already has the 790 line up to its portfolio and the new 500cc motorcycles have already gotten us excited. The new engine platform is meant for emerging markets like India.

The Bajaj-KTM alliance in India has always been known for pricing the KTM bikes quite aggressively and in such a case, the hopes from the upcoming 500cc are also on a high. The 500cc to 800cc motorcycle segment in India is currently on a boom and Royal Enfield has recently dropped a bomb by launching its 650 twins at a killer price point. A competitive price tag is expected from KTM too and that is really required if it aims to disrupt the said segment in India.

KTM bikes that will be built around the said platform will be manufactured at the company's production facility at Chakan, Pune. The local manufacturing of the KTM motorcycles should keep the pricing in check and KTM would definitely want to make the new models accessible to the masses. If you ask us, we believe that the first bike to be built on this engine platform will not arrive before 2020. Stay tuned with us for more such updates on the same!

Also, what do you think about the upcoming 500cc KTMs. Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Speedweek