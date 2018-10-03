All-new Indian FTR1200 debuts at Intermot: First ‘non-cruiser’ Indian & its stunning details

After multiple teasers and rumours, the all-new Indian FTR1200 has finally been unveiled at the 2018 Intermot in Germany. Essentially based on the FTR750 flat track racer, the new Indian FTR1200 is the first non-cruiser motorcycle by the brand to go into production. The new Indian FTR1200 will be available for sale in two variants - the standard and the higher spec FTR1200 S. In terms of styling, the new Indian FTR1200 gets a minimalistic bodywork with a rounded LED headlamp, exposed frame and a bare athletic rear end that makes it look distinct when compared to the rest of the Indian line up. Interestingly, the final production model looks a lot similar to the concept model.

Both trims share major components like engine and chassis while the higher spec S variant gets more premium and performance oriented bits. The standard Indian FTR1200 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with an easy to read layout. On the other hand, FTR1200 S variant features a fully coloured TFT screen. Powering the new Indian FTR1200 is a 1203cc, V-twin engine and the company says that it is 80 percent new while 20 percent components are shared with the motor that comes on the Indian Scout. The engine on the new FTR1200 is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 120 bhp and 112 Nm. Having said that, this engine pumps out 20 bhp and 15 Nm more than the one on the Indian Scout.

The standard Indian FTR 1200 gets a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) along with non-adjustable Sachs suspension set up. In terms of electronics, the more premium Indian FTR1200 S packs in more goodies as it gets cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), three riding modes along with traction control and wheelie control. Besides, the FTR1200 S also gets fully adjustable Sachs suspension set up at both ends. The braking hardware is identical on both the variants in the form of twin 320mm disc brakes up front along with a single 260mm disc brake at the rear.

Prices for the Indian FTR1200 have been announced for the US and the bike will go on sale during the first half of 2019. While the base variant of the FTR1200 will be available for USD 12,999 (Rs 9.54 lakh), the higher spec FTR1200 S will set its owner back by USD 14,999 (Rs 11.01 lakh). As far as India launch is concerned, the new Indian FTR1200 is expected to land here during the second half of next year. Stay tuned for more updates!