All-new Indian FTR 1200 unveil on October 1: Here’s what makes this Scrambler motorcycle unique

The new Indian FTR 1200 is all set to be unveiled on October 1. The design of the street tracker was leaked through patent images recently and now the company has officially announced the debut of the bike through its social media channels. The teaser video shows a flat track bike but the patent images have hinted that the production-spec version might be available in different styles. The front end of the Indian FTR 1200 will get a rounded headlamp that is expected to be an LED unit. Also, the minimalistic bodywork of the motorcycle shouts out aggression and gets twin side-mounted exhausts that further add to the aesthetics. The Indian FTR 1200 gets inverted forks up front along with an offset monoshock at the rear.

The Indian FTR 1200 is expected to use the retuned version of the engine that powers the Indian Scout. The 1133cc V-twin engine on the Indian Scout is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 100 hp and 98 Nm. The previously leaked patent images showed that the Indian FTR 1200 might get a coloured LCD instrument cluster. Also, while the front of the motorcycle will get dual disc brakes, the rear has a single disc unit. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is expected to be on offer as standard to offer added safety and convenience.

As far as India launch is concerned, the new Indian FTR 1200 is expected to arrive here in the first half of 2019. The new Indian FTR 1200 will challenge the likes of the recently launched Ducati Scrambler 1100 and the upcoming Triumph Scrambler 1200 that will make its debut on October 24. The Indian FTR 1200 will be unique for Indian Motorcycle as the brand is primarily known for making cruisers and baggers that intend mainly towards comfortable and hassle-free mile munching.

Stay tuned for more updates!