All-new Honda CB300R spied in India: KTM 390 Duke rival launching on 8th February

The all-new Honda CB300R has been spied in India for the first time. The motorcycle has been snapped by a Rushlane reader during an advertisement shoot. Looking at the images, the upcoming Honda CB300R looks like the same model that is currently on sale in the international markets. The front end of the motorcycle gets a rounded LED headlamp that should offer better illumination than a regular halogen unit. Apart from this, the motorcycle gets inverted forks up front that makes the bike look slightly beefier. The bike gets a neo-retro theme, all thanks to which the CB300R looks modern and retro at the same time.

The Honda CB300R draws power from a 286cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 31 bhp and 28 Nm. Braking to the Honda CB300R is done with the help of petal disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is expected to come as a standard fitment.

Honda has already revealed that the upcoming CB300R will be priced in India under the Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. At such a price, the motorcycle will primarily rub shoulders against the likes of KTM 390 Duke in the segment that is currently on sale at Rs 2.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Rs 2.5 lakh category in India has some exciting motorcycles now. A few weeks back, Royal Enfield launched the Interceptor 650 at the said price and it is currently the most affordable 650cc bike that you can buy in India.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who loves fully faired motorcycles, the TVS Apache RR 310 is also a decent option that can be yours for Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Now what remains to be seen is at what price does Honda brings in the CB300R and will it be able to appeal to the masses. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Image Source: Rushlane