All-new Honda CB300R bookings open: ‘Made-in-India’ and priced under Rs 2.5 lakh

The all-new Honda CB300R neo sports cafe inspired motorcycle has just been confirmed for India. The bike can be booked from Honda Wing World outlets across India at a minimum token amount of Rs 5,000. The company has not announced the exact pricing of the motorcycle but has revealed that the figure will be under Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Honda CB300R will arrive in India through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. Staying true to the neo sports cafe philosophy, the Honda CB300R gets a rounded LED headlamp that will offer better illumination than a regular halogen unit. Powering the Honda CB300R is a 286cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, developing respective power and torque outputs of 31 bhp and 28 Nm.

The specifications of the India bound model are not revealed as of now but the figures will be closer to the aforementioned numbers. The bike gets a 296mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear. These further come linked to a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety. The safety equipment uses an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) as well.

Commenting on the announcement of the new Honda CB300R, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that driven by the need to discover and challenge new frontiers, the CB300R is for true enthusiasts willing to try new ideas and experiences. Not only will it add more adrenaline to daily riding, Neo Sports Cafe styled CB300R is sure to turn around heads on the streets. The CB300R will be Made-in-India and priced below Rs. 2.5 lacs (ex-showroom) for customers to experience Honda’s superior technology and thrill of riding. He concluded his statement by saying that the company welcomes all its customers for the bookings starting today.

