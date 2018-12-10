All-new Honda CB1000R+ launched in India: Bookings open for 2019 superbike line up

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it has commenced the bookings for its 2019 big bike line up. The company has started accepting the bookings for the new Honda CBR1000RR, CBR1000RR Fireblade SP and the Goldwing DCT. Apart from that, Honda has launched the all-new CB1000R+ in India at a price of Rs 14.46 lakh. Based on a neo sports cafe theme, the new Honda CB1000R+ gets a rounded headlamp up front with LEDs. The rear end of the motorcycle gets a single-sided swingarm and the rear fender along with number plate have been mounted on the same. Powering the Honda CB1000R+ is a 998cc, four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out respective power and torque outputs of 143 bhp and 104 Nm. The bike gets a slipper clutch along with three riding modes. The new Honda CB1000R+ also comes with a quickshifter, heated grips and a range of pre-fit premium accessories like metallic meter visor and seat cowl, front fender panel, hugger panel and radiator grill. Honda CB1000R+ will be available for sale in Graphite Black color option only.

Speaking of the second most exciting offering, the new 2019 Honda Gold Wing is one of the most worthy touring motorcycles that money can buy. The Gold Wing gets an electric windscreen adjustable for angle & height, a trunk, along with Apple CarPlay integration. Powering the Honda Gold Wing is a 1,833cc flat six-cylinder engine that produces respective power and torque outputs of 124.3 bhp and 170 Nm. The bike gets four riding modes namely Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain. and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) maintains rear wheel traction while the suspension damping and Combined Brake System (CBS) alter depending on mode selected. The DCT (Dual Clutch Technology) features 7-speeds, with clutch feel, shift speed and rpm range of up/downshifts tailored specifically to each riding mode. It also features a creep forward and back function to move the behemoth easily in tricky situations. The new 2019 Honda Goldwing will be available in Candy Ardent Red color only and is now priced at Rs 27.79 lakh. With that being said, the new model receives a price cut of Rs 70,000 compared to the existing model.

Last but definitely not the least, the new 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade gets a Wheelie Control System for better safety. Another highlight on the new Fireblade is the unique appearance of “W” on the instrument cluster. Powering the new 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade is the same 998cc, in-line four-cylinder engine that powers the present day model. The engine on the new model is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 189 bhp and 114 Nm. The Fireblade SP additionally comes with semi-active Ohlins Electronic Control suspension at the front along with a TTX36 monoshock at the rear. The new 2019 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade comes in two colors namely Grand Prix Red and Matt Ballistic Black Metallic and has been priced at Rs. 16.43 lakh. On the other hand, the CBR1000RR Fireblade SP can be yours for Rs. 19.28 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.