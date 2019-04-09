All-new Hero Karizma coming soon? Fully-faired motorcycle of Hero MotoCorp spotted

Hero MotoCorp has been working on a new generation Karizma and the same is rumoured to make its entry in the market sometime by the year 2020. The existing model is outdated now and the declining sales is the prime reason why the company is expected to replace it with a new one in the months to come. Now, recently, a fully faired Hero MotoCorp motorcycle has been snapped and a small video is now going viral on the internet, revealing a lot of information. The spied Hero MotoCorp motorcycle can be seen without any graphics and one can only see the ABS stickering on the front fender.

Watch the upcoming Hero fully-faired motorcycle in this video:

The upcoming Hero bike can be seen with a full fairing and one can see a single unit headlamp that is expected to be LED for better illumination. The mechanical details of the motorcycle are still unknown but there is a high possibility that this one will get the same engine that powers the Xtreme 200R. The engine on the Hero Xtreme 200R is good for producing a maximum power output of 18 bhp along with a peak torque of 17 Nm. The motor on the upcoming Hero bike might see some revisions in the favour of better performance. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five-speed unit.

The video also reveals that the motorcycle will get an all-digital instrument cluster that looks like the same that we had seen on the XPulse 200. Looking at the miserable sales numbers of the Karizma, the spied motorcycle might replace the former. However, it will be interesting to see if the company continues with the same 'Karizma' moniker for the motorcycle or gives it a new identity. The XPulse 200 is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks and the upcoming Hero 200cc fully faired bike might arrive soon after.

Video Source: Creepy_Pie (YouTube)