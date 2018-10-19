All-new Hero Destini 125: 10 things to know about Honda Activa 125 rival

Hero Destini 125 is all set to be launched in India on 22nd October and the automatic scooter will arrive as a tough challenger to the Honda Activa 125 along with the segment leader Suzuki Access 125. The Destini 125 will be the first 125cc scooter by the company and it has been designed and developed at Hero's Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. With the new Destini 125, Hero MotoCorp intends to increase its market share in the automatic scooter segment that is currently being dominated by Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter. Besides offering a host of new and interesting features, the new Hero Destini 125 is expected to come with a competitive price point and will be likely be India's most affordable 125cc scooter. Here are top 10 things that you need to know about the all-new Hero Destini 125 and why it can spell trouble for Honda Activa 125 and rivals.

1. The new Hero Destini 125 will get the company's patented i3s technology that aims at fuel saving. The said tech was earlier limited to the company's motorcycles only and Hero Destini 125 is the first scooter by the company to feature i3s technology. Under this, the engine turns off automatically when in idle for more than 5 seconds.

2. The new Hero Destini Destini 125 will lock horns against the likes Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and also the TVS Ntorq 125 in the segment. The competition also comes from the Aprilia SR 125 that was first showcased in India at Auto Expo 2018.

3. Hero MotoCorp has always been known to price its products competitively and sensibly in the market and the same is expected for the Destini 125 as well. The scooter will likely be launched in India at a price of Rs 56,200 (ex-showroom) and will sit in the company's portfolio as its flagship scooter.

4. At such a competitive price point, the scooter is also expected to be one of India's most affordable 125cc scooter. The scooter will be positioned as a budget family scooter and hence it might not have all the latest bells and whistles that you see on more modern scooters in the same segment.

5. Powering the Hero Destini 125 is a 125cc, air-cooled engine that is basically a bored out version of the 110cc mill that comes on the Duet 110. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.7 bhp and 10.2 Nm.

6. The new Hero Destini 125 is expected to be feature loaded to be at par with the competition in the segment. With that being said, the scooter will come with Integrated Braking System along with side stand indicator, mobile charging port, boot light, external fuel fill facility and more.

7. Braking on the new Hero Destini 125 is expected to be done with the help of 130mm drum brakes at both ends. The company will most likely also offer an optional front disc brake for a safer and more effective braking.

8. Hero Destini 125 has been designed and developed completely in-house by the company at its Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. The new scooter, for this reason, will be an important product for Hero MotoCorp that will also mark the arrival of the company in the 125cc scooter segment.

9. Hero Destini 125 was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2018 as Duet 125. Later on, the company changed the name of the scooter to give it a new identity instead of badging it as just the more powerful version of the already existing Duet 110. Looking at the concept model, the scooter will get an all-black styling along with black alloy wheels that look sporty.

10. Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch the Maestro Edge 125 soon after the launch of the Destini 125 and the former was also showcased alongside the Duet 125 at Auto Expo 2018.

More details on the new Hero Destini 125 will be revealed on 22nd October. Stay tuned with us as we will be bringing all the instant updates in our LIVE blog.