All-new BMW touring motorcycle spied: Harley-Davidson rivalling bagger looks production ready

An all-new BMW Motorrad touring motorcycle has been snapped testing very recently. The upcoming Beemer looks production ready and it will compete with the likes of the Harley-Davidson and Indian tourers. As one can see in the images revealed by Motorrad Online, the upcoming BMW will come based on a bagger styling and hence, will feature a bulbous front end along with a large front windscreen. The motorcycle can be seen with a four-dialled instrument cluster and it is expected to be a highly informative unit. The unit might be a semi-digital or an all analogue unit.

BMW tourer expected to get a boxer engine (Image Source: MotorradOnline.de)

The rear end of the motorcycle gets a luggage rack and a top box has been installed over it to accommodate luggage. The upcoming BMW Motorrad bagger gets chrome finish on the exhaust, rear view mirrors and the clutch and brake levers that offers a touch of retro appeal. Engine details for the upcoming BMW Motorrad touring motorcycle are currently a mystery. However, it is believed that the bike will get power from an air-cooled, twin cylinder boxer engine that will come mated to a six-speed transmission system.

The motorcycle is expected to come with a smart multimedia package along with smartphone connectivity. The lighting system on the motorcycle is also expected to be full LED to favour long distance touring and night riding. Also, being a true blue touring motorcycle, expect the upcoming Beemer to come with features like heated seats, heated grips, navigation assist and more. Now, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming BMW tourer fares against the already established players in this segment.

Image Source: Motorradonline.de