All-new BMW sports tourer spied testing: Is this the production-spec 9Cento?

BMW Motorrad has started testing its all-new sport touring motorcycle and the same has been snapped by folks at MCN somewhere in Europe. The motorcycle in the spy images has a striking resemblance with the company's 9Cento concept that was unveiled earlier this year at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este and looked smashing, to say the least. Designed like a proper sports tourer, the styling of the bike has some similarities with that of the BMW S 1000 XR. Power to this motorcycle will most likely come from the same 853cc, parallel twin engine that powers the company's F 850 GS. Due to this, it is possible that the final production model of the spied model can be badged as the BMW F 850 GT. Speaking of power output, one can expect close to 94 hp on tap.

As seen in the spy shots, the all-new BMW sports tourer gets a tall windscreen to protect the rider from wind blasts while he or she is cruising down on open roads. As this will be an all-new model, expect the company to equip it with the latest bells and whistles in the form of a fully digital coloured instrument cluster, traction control, cruise control and more. The bike might also get a cornering ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and convenience. If some rumours on the internet are to be believed, the new model will replace the ageing BMW F 800 GT in the company's product portfolio.

Comparing with the F 850 GS, the all-new BMW sports tourer has a lesser suspension travel and smaller 17-inch wheels along with placement for luggage panniers that should make it a worthy mile muncher. The spy images show that the motorcycle will come with dual disc brakes up front along with a single disc unit at the rear. Also, the front is expected to get a full LED set up to offer better illumination compared to a conventional unit. More details on this all-new Beemer expected to spill soon, so stay with us for all the updates!

Image Source: Motorcycle News (MCN)