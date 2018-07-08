All-new BMW S1000RR coming soon: More power, better features & a threat to Yamaha YZF-R1

The news of all-new BMW S1000R has been into the air for quite some time now. If you have been waiting eagerly for this motorcycle, here is one good news for you. The new generation BMW S1000R is finally coming very soon and it is expected to hit the markets close to February next year. It has been almost one year that the new 2019 BMW S1000RR had been spied testing in Europe. Althea Racing’s boss Genesio Bevilacqua has now revealed to GPOne that the motorcycle will be used for 2019 WSBK season which means that the bike will make its global debut well before that. This brings a big fat possibility that the Bavarian litre class will make its presence felt either during the 2018 Intermot or 2018 EICMA motorcycle show that is scheduled for November in Milan. The previously surfaced spy images suggested that the new 2019 BMW S1000RR will come with a different design language than its predecessor in order to look more fresh and agile than before.

While other bits are currently a mystery at the moment, there have been rumours that the motorcycle will come with counter-rotating crankshaft that will help it in offering more agility. If this is true, the S1000RR will be one of the few litre-class production motorcycles to have such type of configuration. Also, one can expect a boost in power and torque outputs for the bike to challenge its litre-class rivals more confidently. With the new update, the 2019 BMW S1000RR will most likely also get a new set of features with an intent to not only step up the safety but also offer more convenience to the rider.

As the BMW S1000RR is one of the most respected names in the litre-class territory, the hopes from the 2019 edition are on a high. India launch of the motorcycle is expected to take place next year only and we can't wait to see the fireworks. Stay tuned for more!

Source: Asphalt and Rubber