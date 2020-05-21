All-new BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR launched in India: Price, specs, features, competition explained!

The newly launched BMW F 900 R and the F 900 XR are powered by a new 895cc, inline-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The said motor is based on the F850 GS' engine.

BMW Motorrad India has just launched the new F 900 R and the F 900 XR in the country. First unveiled at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, while the F 900 R s a street naked motorcycle, the F 900 XR is a sports tourer. The new F 900 R has been launched in a single Standard variant only while the F 900 XR arrives in Standard and Pro variants. While the new F 900 R is priced at Rs 9.90 lakh, the F 900 XR has been launched at Rs 10.50 lakh for Standard and Rs 11.50 lakh for Pro variant (ex-showroom). The two bikes share the same engine and chassis but still are two very different motorcycles.

The newly launched BMW F 900 R and the F 900 XR draw power from a new 895cc, inline-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The said motor is based on the F850 GS’ engine. The engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 105hp along with a peak torque of 92Nm. In terms of features, the two bikes get multiple riding modes along with a 6.5-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. In addition to this, the new BMW F 900 R and the F 900 XR come with all-LED headlamp(s) as standard.

Additional features include keyless ignition, cornering ABS, semi-active suspension and more. An interesting highlight of the two motorcycles is that these get plastic-welded fuel tanks, an industry-first feature along with adaptive cornering lights. Talking of the capacity, the F 900 R gets a 13-litre fuel tank while the one on the F 900 XR is a bit larger at 15.5-litre. BMW F 900 R challenges the likes of the Triumph Street Triple, KTM 790 Duke and the Kawasaki Z900 in the segment. On the other hand, the BMW F 900 XR locks horns against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 1000 and Ducati Multistrada 950.

The two bikes have been launched with 3 years / unlimited km warranty. The company is also offering multiple optional accessories for the two motorcycles.

