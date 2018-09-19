All new Bajaj Pulsar launch time out! New features, more power & no small Pulsars

Bajaj is planning to launch a new line of Pulsars by 2020, and it couldn’t come a moment sooner. The Bajaj Pulsar has been the driving force behind the Bajaj lineup for a couple of years now. Its youthful appeal and sporty nature have made it one of the most consistent brand names in the country. The current crop of Pulsars has just gotten their yearly nip and tuck with some cosmetic changes coming in to keep the motorcycles fresh. However, that’s as far as it goes for changes to motorcycle lineup and, to be honest, it's starting to show signs of ageing. Especially in the face of more serious competition making their way to the market every year. Now Rajiv Bajaj has finally spoken out on the changes coming to the Bajaj Lineup.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Speaking to Forbes India, the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj said that, it was time for a completely new range of Pulsars, though they have evolved nicely over the years. He set a target for 2020, considering it was a time for new government emission norms. Bajaj furthered that he was keen on the return of the Pulsar in not only in a new Avatar, but also, in a greener way. Finishing with the statement that we will have a new range of Pulsars and Avengers. Now, this is not the first we are hearing of new Pulsars Bajaj, the internet has been rife with rumours for quite a while now. This is just an affirmation of the rumours.

The new Pulsar line-up is likely to take a new view on build quality for Pulsars. We expect that the new line up will feature new 4-Valve, fuel-injected motors to meet the upcoming B6 norms. We can also expect newer designs and global build quality. As we had expected, the Pulsar will not see a change in displacement with the range sticking to the 150cc-220cc segment.