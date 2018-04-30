All-new Bajaj Pulsar 125 coming next year: Will the smallest Pulsar ever be worth the wait?

Yes, you read that absolutely right! Bajaj Auto is working on the development of a new Pulsar 125. According to a report on Autocar India, the smallest Pulsar ever will make its entry to the market next year. As you must have known, the Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS recently played hike and seek on the company's official website. First, the motorcycle perished and then it reappeared, giving rise to a state of confusion. While Bajaj earlier hinted towards the retirement of the motorcycle, later on, it clarified that the Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS is here to stay and won't be discontinued. Now as the new ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) mandate has come into effect starting April 2018, all newly launched two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to come with the said safety equipment.

On the other hand, two-wheelers having less than 125cc displacement will need to have a CBS instead. That said, the price of the two-wheelers will see a hike significantly and we speak of Bajaj, the Pulsar 135 LS will be the model that will get affected the most. The deadline for the already existing two-wheelers for the same mandate is April 2019 and hence, the Pulsar 135 LS will need to have an ABS by the said timeline. Bajaj Pulsar 135 LS will not be comfortable with the rule as it is currently positioned in the market as more of a premium commuter with an affordable price tag.

This is where the possibility of a smaller Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes into the picture. In case you are wondering that Bajaj will build a new engine for the Pulsar 125, you might have to rethink. The company already has a 124.5cc motor at its disposal that runs the Discover 125. The good part about this engine is that being marginally lesser than 125cc, the motorcycle that it will fit in does not need to be essentially come with an ABS. Instead, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 will have to come with a CBS and the equipment costs less than an ABS.

This is where Bajaj will have the benefit in terms of price. Also, what remains to be seen is whether Bajaj opts to pick the LS suffix from the Pulsar 135 or not. In terms of styling, the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125 will most likely come with a naked street styling and we don't see any enthusiastic approach to the design coming. More details expected to be unwrapped in the coming days, so stay tuned with us!

Source: Autocar India