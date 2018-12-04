All-new Bajaj Platina 110 launched at a price of Rs 49,300: Higher power, better safety and more

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Platina in India at a price of Rs 49,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi) as confirmed by dealer sources of Express Drives. The biggest change in the new Bajaj Platina is the new 115cc engine from the Discover that replaces the existing 102cc motor. The new engine on the Bajaj Platina is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 8.6 bhp and 9.81 Nm, which is higher than its predecessor. Another notable feature on the new Bajaj Platina is the anti-skid braking. The said feature is similar to the combined braking system (CBS) under which both brakes are applied automatically when the rider presses the rear brake pedal resulting in minimum chances of skidding.

Watch new Bajaj Platina 110 360-degree walkaround video here:

Braking on the new Bajaj Platina 110 is taken care of with the help of a 130mm drum brake up front along with a 110mm drum brake at the rear. The suspension system of the motorcycle comprises of conventional telescopic forks at the front while the rear gets twin spring gas-charged shock absorbers. The company has added the anti-skid braking feature in the motorcycle, all thanks to the Government of India's mandate wherein all new two-wheelers having an engine displacement of 125cc and above need to have an ABS (Anti-Braking System) starting April 2019. On the other hand, the ones having a lower engine displacement need to have a CBS for added safety.

The new Bajaj Platina 110 gets the same styling as the previous model. However, the new model gets revised decals for better visual appeal. The new model is currently available at the dealerships alongside the already existing 102cc model. The new Bajaj Platina 110 demands a premium of close to Rs 2,000 over the 102cc model, all thanks to the slightly bigger engine and anti-skid braking feature on offer.

There have been reports on the internet that Bajaj will launch the more powerful 125cc Platina in the coming months. However, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto had stated in an interview that the company has no plans to stretching the Platina into the 125cc segment at least for now.

Video source: Indian Bike (YouTube)