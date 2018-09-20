All-new Bajaj Avenger range coming in 2020: Here’s how this crusier can be a game changer

Bajaj Avenger has been one of the most popular models for the company right since its inception in 2005. The company launched the second generation Avenger range a decade later in 2015 that gave a needed boost to the cruiser brand. The existing Bajaj Avenger range comprises of three models namely Street 180, Street 220 and Cruise 220 and the three are doing well in the Indian two-wheeler market. The prime reason for this is the high value for money proposition and the contemporary cruiser design that is working in Avenger's favour for years now. In order to keep the popularity of the brand intact, the company will launch the new generation Avenger models by the year 2020. The information has been revealed recently by Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto during an interview with Forbes India.

Watch our Bajaj Avenger 180 Street vs Suzuki Intruder comparison review video here:

First and foremost, The new 2020 Bajaj Avenger will get a revised engine as the new BS-VI emission norms are set to kick-start in the same year only. Other than that, the engine might offer some additional horses while still maintaining a good balance between power and fuel efficiency. Apart from a revised engine, the new 2020 Bajaj Avenger range will also get an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as standard, all thanks to the Government of India mandate.

While other exact details for the new generation Bajaj Avenger are currently unknown, the new models will likely get a thorough update in terms of styling and design while retaining the typical Avenger silhouette that has been loved by Indians for over a decade now. The bike is expected to get new features like a full LED headlamp, digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes and more. Due to all these features, the new Bajaj Avenger range might be priced significantly higher than the existing one. If you ask us, the new Bajaj Avenger prices in India will start from Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom).

There have been rumours on the internet suggesting that Bajaj is also working on a bigger Avenger with an engine displacement of 400cc. We do not see that coming amytime soon in India as Bajaj would first want to make its existing line up in sync with the new emission norms and give a timely update for what it has been known for. Stay tuned for more updates!

Source: Forbes India