All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks launch-ready in leaked video: What to expect!

The new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been snapped very recently in production-ready form and an official launch is around the corner.

Image source: Guru Jeet Vlogs (YouTube)

The all-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is set to be launched in India very soon. Ahead of the official launch, a number of images and videos of the bike have been leaked already, revealing information in plenty. Now, continuing this, another video is doing rounds on the video in which one can see the next-generation model in a launch-ready state. The biggest change on the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is that it is based on the new J-platform that also underpins the Meteor 350. Moreover, the 349cc engine that we absolutely loved on the Meteor 350 will power the new Classic 350 as well. This is actually a very good thing as the new motor is not only high on refinement but also ensures decent cruising speeds without much vibrations. Then there is the change in switchgear as you can see rotary switches in the video.

Now, while at first, the instrument cluster of the new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 might look broadly the same, if you look closely, there are a number of advancements here. First and foremost, the new model will also get the company’s Tripper navigation console that made its debut with the Meteor 350 and currently comes on the new 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan as well. In addition, there is a small digital screen below the speedometer in the center that packs in fuel gauge, odometer along with some other information. Now, coming to the visual highlights, the model seen in the latest video has a gloss black colour on the fender and side panels but we believe that there should be some matte shades as well on offer. The red seats that one can see in the video look interesting and these may be offered as optional.

Moreover, just like the current model, the all-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will get chrome-inspired paint schemes with spoke wheels and also, all-black versions with alloy wheels. An official launch of the new Classic 350 looks just around the corner and it is only the Covid-19 pandemic that has pushed things a bit further. Prices of the new model will likely start from Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

