All-new 2020 Yamaha R1, R1M break cover: Get sharper, better & astonishing looks!

Good news for Yamaha R1 lovers! The litre class supersport has been updated for the year 2020 along with its more manic avatar - the R1M. The new Yamaha R1 adopts the MotoGP styling as it gets a new fairing along with a new windscreen that aims to enhance the aerodynamic efficiency. The new 2020 model gets new LED DRLs and headlights and these make the bike look better and sharper than before. The new 2020 Yamaha R1 meet stringent Euro-V emission norms and the 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine gets a new intake system along with new 10-hole Bosch fuel injectors that deliver a wider spray angle aiming at a more efficient burn.

The power output on the new model stays the same at 197 bhp and the ride by wire throttle is made lighter for a better and crisp feel. The suspension set up includes the updated 43mm Kayaba forks upfront and multiple revisions have been made to the steering damper and rear monoshock. The new R1 also get new Bridgestone Battlax RS11 tyres. The electronics package of the new Yamaha R1 has now been enhanced and the bike now comes with a new cornering ABS that works in sync with the six-axis IMU. Moreover, the updated Yamaha R1 also receives a new three-mode Engine Braking Management unit, allowing the riders to adjust the intensity of engine braking. The new R1 gets an updated launch control system as well that now activates at 9000rpm and aims at better launches from the start line.

Now coming to the more advanced R1M, the bike gets the same improvements as the standard R1 but sheds some weight for better performance. This has been achieved with the use of carbon fibre front fairings and mudguard along with magnesium wheels and rear subframe. The Kayaba suspension has been replaced with Ohlins finery with an electronic anti-cavitator NPX gas fork. The new Yamaha R1M will be available in new updated sliver, blue and carbon livery and the brand has made a number of apps to let the riders make their own settings as per the requirements and individual preferences.

