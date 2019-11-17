Video: All-new Triumph Tiger 900 teased ahead of 3rd December debut

The all-new Triumph Tiger 900 has been teased ahead of its global debut that will take place on 3rd December. The manufacturer has released a video that gives a glimpse of the upcoming adventurer tourer. However, the upcoming Tiger 900 is not something completely unseen as the previously released spy images already spilled the beans when it comes to the overall design and styling of the motorcycle. The upcoming Triumph Tiger 900 gets a sleeker styling compared to the Tiger 800 and the video teases LED DRLs, auxiliary lights and a raised up exhaust. The Triumph Tiger 900 looks a lot sharper compared to the Tiger 800 that shouts out better agility. The frame has been redesigned and the suspension gets longer travel in order to tackle the terrains with more ease.

Watch Triumph Tiger 900 teaser video:

The upcoming Tiger 900 will most likely draw power from an 887cc, inline three-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine is good for developing a maximum power output in excess of 100hp. In terms of features, the Tiger 900 will come with a fully-coloured instrumentation along with an updated electronics package. Triumph Motorcycles has revealed that the Tiger 900 will get an off-road spec Rally version along with a touring biased GT trim.

The upcoming Tiger 900 will replace the Tiger 800 in the company's line up and will sit below the Tiger 1200. The Tiger 900 is expected to land on Indian soil by sometime mid next year at a significantly higher price compared to the Tiger 800. Once launched, the new Tiger 900 will go up against the likes of Ducati Multistrada 950 and BMW F850 GS in the segment. More details on the same to be out on 3rd December, so keep watching this space for all the action.

So excited for a new adventure tourer? We certainly are! Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!